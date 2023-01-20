Sensex, Nifty Rangebound After Opening Firm: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were rangebound after opening marginally higher on Friday, following positive signs from other markets.

Meanwhile, Asian markets shrugged off concerns about rising interest rates and economic risks to advance by Friday afternoon, just before the Lunar New Year holidays, which will halt trading in many Asian markets next week.

Hong Kong equities gained, while Japanese shares reversed small initial losses. U.S. futures rose after the selloff on Wall Street showed some signs of easing Thursday, when the S&P 500 fell for a third day.

At 12:14 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 30 points, or 0.05%, at 60,828.86 while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 13 points, or 0.07%, to 18,095.15.