Sensex, Nifty Post Biggest Single-Day Gain In Four Weeks: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended the day with more than 1.50% gains, which was the biggest single-day advance in four weeks.

European shares rose on Friday as investors took comfort in underlying economic strength, starting March on a high note. The S&P 500 futures steadied after the underlying index on Thursday posted its biggest gain in more than two weeks on renewed hopes of Fed policy pivot.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 900 points higher, or 1.53%, at 59,808.97, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 273 points up, or 1.57%, at 17,594.35.