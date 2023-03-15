Sensex, Nifty Pare Morning Gains; HUL, Airtel, Reliance Advance: Midday Market Update

Indian equity benchmarks rose in trade through midday following positive global cues on Wednesday.

U.S. and European equity futures swung between small gains and losses, while Asian stocks climbed as investors wagered that the worst of the global fallout from the American banking sector has passed.

Financials were among the biggest gainers Wednesday in Tokyo and Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng Index rose more than 1%. U.S. stocks rallied during the close on Tuesday, helping set the scene for the shift in sentiment in Asia.

As of 12:11, S&P BSE Sensex was up 206 points or 0.36% at 58,105.85 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 68 points or 0.40% higher at 17,110.85.