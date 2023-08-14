Sensex, Nifty Pare Losses As Reliance, Infosys Gain: Midday Market Update
At 12:15 p.m., the Sensex fell 117 points, or 0.18%, to 65,206.09, while the Nifty 50 declined 49 points, or 0.25%, to 19,379.15.
India's benchmark stock indices pared some losses to trade lower through midday on Monday as Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. gained.
Declines were led by metals, public sector banks, and realty stocks, whereas fast-moving consumer goods supported the indices.
The Sensex slipped below the 65,000 level intraday, the most in over a month since July 3. Nifty Bank tumbled below the 44,000 mark.
China’s worsening property slump dampened market sentiment as the nation’s equities extended a selloff. Treasury yields edged towards new highs. Shares in mainland China declined, while almost all of the 80 members of Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped.
The yen steadied after breaching its year-high level of 145.07 versus the dollar as investors started to monitor for any signs that the government may intervene, as it did last year.
Europe and U.S. equity futures wiped out earlier gains to trade lower. On Friday, the S&P 500 closed at a one-month low with a drop of just 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 notched its longest weekly losing streak this year, hovering around 15,000.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively adding to changes in the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., State Bank of India, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices opened lower, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 0.67% and the S&P BSE SmallCap declining 0.53% through midday trade on Monday.
Seventeen of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined. The S&P BSE Metal and S&P BSE Commodities fell the most. S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods and S&P BSE Information Technology, on the other hand, advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,374 stocks rose, 2,153 declined, while 168 remained unchanged on the BSE.
