Sensex, Nifty Pare Losses As Reliance, Infosys Gain: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices pared some losses to trade lower through midday on Monday as Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. gained.

Declines were led by metals, public sector banks, and realty stocks, whereas fast-moving consumer goods supported the indices.

The Sensex slipped below the 65,000 level intraday, the most in over a month since July 3. Nifty Bank tumbled below the 44,000 mark.

China’s worsening property slump dampened market sentiment as the nation’s equities extended a selloff. Treasury yields edged towards new highs. Shares in mainland China declined, while almost all of the 80 members of Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped.

The yen steadied after breaching its year-high level of 145.07 versus the dollar as investors started to monitor for any signs that the government may intervene, as it did last year.

Europe and U.S. equity futures wiped out earlier gains to trade lower. On Friday, the S&P 500 closed at a one-month low with a drop of just 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 notched its longest weekly losing streak this year, hovering around 15,000.

As of 12:15 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 117 points, or 0.18%, to 65,206.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 49 points, or 0.25%, to 19,379.15.