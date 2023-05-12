Sensex, Nifty Pare Losses As Consumer Durables And Healthcare Stocks Gain: Midday Market Update
At 12:04 p.m., Sensex traded 34 points, or 0.06%, lower at 61,870.35, while Nifty 50 declined 21 points, or 0.11%, to 18,276.35.
India's benchmark stock indices pared losses in afternoon trade on Friday, supported by gains in consumer durables and healthcare stocks even as declines in metal and energy stocks continued to weigh on the indices.
Asian markets were mixed as U.S. equity futures rose and investors weighed signs of cooling in the American jobs market. U.S. initial jobless claims reached their highest level since October 2021, while producer prices rose 0.2% in April, trailing economists’ estimates for a 0.3% increase.
U.S. futures rose during Asian trading after the S&P 500 slid 0.2%, following jobs and inflation data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added 0.3% after Google parent Alphabet Inc. showcased its artificial intelligence tools.
Hong Kong-listed technology stocks rallied Friday, while broader measures of Chinese shares fell. Japanese blue chips traded around 0.5% higher.
At 12:04 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded 34 points, or 0.06%, lower at 61,870.35, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 21 points, or 0.11%, to 18,276.35.
Infosys Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., weighed on the Nifty 50.
While, Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were among the top gainers.
Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Indus Tower Ltd. declined after they were deleted from MSCI Domestic Indices as a part of the company's May review.
New Twist In Zee-Sony Merger
The broader market indices were flat, with the S&P BSE MidCap trading unchanged while the S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.13% higher through midday trade.
Eleven out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while eight advanced in trade.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,688 stocks rose, 1,610 declined, and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.