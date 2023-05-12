Sensex, Nifty Pare Losses As Consumer Durables And Healthcare Stocks Gain: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices pared losses in afternoon trade on Friday, supported by gains in consumer durables and healthcare stocks even as declines in metal and energy stocks continued to weigh on the indices.

Asian markets were mixed as U.S. equity futures rose and investors weighed signs of cooling in the American jobs market. U.S. initial jobless claims reached their highest level since October 2021, while producer prices rose 0.2% in April, trailing economists’ estimates for a 0.3% increase.

U.S. futures rose during Asian trading after the S&P 500 slid 0.2%, following jobs and inflation data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added 0.3% after Google parent Alphabet Inc. showcased its artificial intelligence tools.

Hong Kong-listed technology stocks rallied Friday, while broader measures of Chinese shares fell. Japanese blue chips traded around 0.5% higher.

At 12:04 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded 34 points, or 0.06%, lower at 61,870.35, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 21 points, or 0.11%, to 18,276.35.