Sensex, Nifty Pare Gains To Trade Flat: Midday Market Update

At 12:08 p.m., the Sensex rose 30 points, or 0.05%, to 61,032.37, while the Nifty 50 eased 6 points, or 0.04%, lower to 17,937.80.
A person looks up at a screen and an electronic ticker board outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.  (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
A person looks up at a screen and an electronic ticker board outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.  (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
Indian equity benchmarks pared gains to trade flat in a volatile season on Monday.

Asian markets edged higher while the U.S. futures fluctuated with the dollar little changed as investors weighed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials amid geopolitical tensions. 

Tech Mahindra Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd, Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.

Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., BPCL Ltd., and State Bank of India were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.

The broader market indices were trading marginally higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.04% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.08% by afternoon trade.

Twelve of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while seven sectors advanced in trade.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of bears. About 1,499 stocks rose, 1,848 declined, and 189 remained unchanged on the BSE.

