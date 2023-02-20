Sensex, Nifty Pare Gains To Trade Flat: Midday Market Update

Indian equity benchmarks pared gains to trade flat in a volatile season on Monday.

Asian markets edged higher while the U.S. futures fluctuated with the dollar little changed as investors weighed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials amid geopolitical tensions.

At 12:08 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 30 points, or 0.05%, to 61,032.37, while the NSE Nifty 50 eased 6 points, or 0.04%, lower to 17,937.80.