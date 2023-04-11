Sensex, Nifty Pare Gains As TCS, L&T, Infosys Drag: Midday Market Update 

India's benchmark stock indices pared gains through midday on Tuesday, weighed by losses in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. The Sensex slipped below the 60,000 level, while the Nifty 50 is skirting around the 17,700 mark.

Asian markets advanced along with European stock futures as positive momentum picked up on Tuesday following a late recovery in post-holiday trading on Wall Street. Futures for the Euro Stoxx 50 jumped about 0.7%, and contracts for the S&P 500 rose around 0.1%.

As of 12:15 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 140 points, or 0.23%, to 59,986.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 52 points, or 0.29%, to 17,675.60.