BQPrimeMarketsSensex, Nifty Pare Gains As TCS, L&T, Infosys Drag: Midday Market Update 
Sensex, Nifty Pare Gains As TCS, L&T, Infosys Drag: Midday Market Update 

11 Apr 2023, 12:33 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
India's benchmark stock indices pared gains through midday on Tuesday, weighed by losses in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. The Sensex slipped below the 60,000 level, while the Nifty 50 is skirting around the 17,700 mark.

Asian markets advanced along with European stock futures as positive momentum picked up on Tuesday following a late recovery in post-holiday trading on Wall Street. Futures for the Euro Stoxx 50 jumped about 0.7%, and contracts for the S&P 500 rose around 0.1%.

As of 12:15 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 140 points, or 0.23%, to 59,986.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 52 points, or 0.29%, to 17,675.60.

JSW Steel Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank Ltd. were positively contributing to the change.

Whereas, HCL Technologies Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50.

Adani Group company stocks traded mixed at midday on Tuesday. While Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Adani Power Ltd, and Adani Enterprises Ltd. rose in trade, the rest declined.

The broader market indices were trading higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.09% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.46% by midday.

Fourteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Information Technology, S&P BSE Industrials, S&P BSE Capital Good, S&P BSE Industrials and S&P BSE Teck declined

The market's breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,058 stocks rose 1,286 declined, and 118 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

Rishabh 
Mishra
