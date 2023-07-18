Sensex, Nifty Pare Gains After Scaling Fresh Highs As Infosys, ICICI Bank Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock pared gains to trade little changed after hitting fresh record highs twice on Tuesday. Public sector banks and media stocks declined the most, while information technology and energy gained.

Intraday, the Sensex jumped 0.63% to scale a new high of 67,007.02, while the Nifty 50 jumped 0.55% to hit a record high of 19,819.45. The Sensex took three trading sessions to advance from 66,000 to 67,000. It hit the 66,000 mark on July 13 and scaled 67,000 levels intraday on July 18.

Asian markets retreated as China’s sluggish economic recovery triggered growth forecast cuts and a warning from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that it could cause ripple effects across the global economy.

Shares in Hong Kong were the worst performers in the region, dragging an Asia equity gauge towards its lowest close in almost a week. Chinese stocks were little changed following the announcement of several measures by the government to prop up household consumption.

European equity futures pointed to small gains, while those for the U.S. were little changed.

As of 12:13 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 2 points, or 0%, to 66,588.35, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 19 points, or 0.09%, lower at 19,692.85.