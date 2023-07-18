Sensex, Nifty Pare Gains After Scaling Fresh Highs As Infosys, ICICI Bank Lead: Midday Market Update
As of 12:13 p.m., the Sensex fell 2 points, or 0%, to 66,588.35, while the Nifty 50 was 19 points, or 0.09%, lower at 19,692.85
India's benchmark stock pared gains to trade little changed after hitting fresh record highs twice on Tuesday. Public sector banks and media stocks declined the most, while information technology and energy gained.
Intraday, the Sensex jumped 0.63% to scale a new high of 67,007.02, while the Nifty 50 jumped 0.55% to hit a record high of 19,819.45. The Sensex took three trading sessions to advance from 66,000 to 67,000. It hit the 66,000 mark on July 13 and scaled 67,000 levels intraday on July 18.
Asian markets retreated as China’s sluggish economic recovery triggered growth forecast cuts and a warning from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that it could cause ripple effects across the global economy.
Shares in Hong Kong were the worst performers in the region, dragging an Asia equity gauge towards its lowest close in almost a week. Chinese stocks were little changed following the announcement of several measures by the government to prop up household consumption.
European equity futures pointed to small gains, while those for the U.S. were little changed.
Asian Paints Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.
Whereas, Bajaj Finance Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, and Tata Motors Ltd. weighed on the index.
Most Adani Group company stocks advanced in trade, except ACC Ltd., which fell by 0.82% and Adani Total Gas Ltd. which declined 0.46%.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. gained over 2% on the day of its annual general meeting.
The broader market indices underperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 0.55% and S&P BSE SmallCap declining 0.85% by midday trade on Tuesday.
Thirteen out of 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while only six advanced. S&P BSE Commodities fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,264 stocks rose, 2,000 declined, while 130 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.