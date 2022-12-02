Rising Interest Rates Will Not Stall India's Recovery: Jefferies' Christopher Woods

Jefferies will tweak its India long-only portfolio by replacing Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. with a 4% weightage.

Other tweaks also include an increase in the weight of Macrotech Developers Ltd. and DLF Ltd. by 2% and 1%, respectively, while reducing the weightage on Godrej Properties Ltd. and Century Textiles and Industries Ltd. by 1% each, Woods said in the current edition of the weekly newsletter, 'Greed & Fear'.

Jefferies' India long-only portfolio will see a 2% reduction in the weightage of Bajaj Finance Ltd. while the investment in State Bank of India will be increased by 2%.