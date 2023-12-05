Sensex, Nifty Off Record Highs As Infosys, L&T, HCL Tech Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark indices were trading off record high through midday on Tuesday as Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. dragged.

At 11:57 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 214 points or 0.31% higher at 69,079.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 70 points or 0.34% to 20,756.55.

Intraday, the Nifty gained 0.79% or 161 points to 20,849.60, while the Sensex rose 0.75% or 516 points to 69,381.31.

"A buy-on-dips strategy is recommended, supported by stability in global markets, a favourable trend in crude oil prices and robust inflows from FII and domestic institutional investors," Shrey Jain, chief executive officer of SAS Online, said.