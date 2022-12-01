Sensex, Nifty Off Record High: Midday Market Update
The Sensex traded with 0.46% gains at 63,391.46 on the BSE, while the Nifty 50 advanced by 0.43% to 18,838.45 on the NSE.
The Indian stock benchmarks traded near their all-time highs after scaling new records during the opening on Thursday, due to gains in information technology and metal stocks.
At 12:56 p.m., the Sensex traded with 0.46% gains at 63,391.46, while the Nifty 50 advanced by 0.43% to 18,838.45. The Nifty and Sensex earlier today hit fresh record highs of 18,887.60 and 63,583.07, respectively.
Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 30 advanced, 19 declined, and one remained unchanged.
Hindalco Industries Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies Ltd., and Ultratech Cement Ltd. were the top gainers.
Whereas, Cipla Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., UPL Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, and ICICI Bank Ltd. were the top Nifty 50 losers.
The broader indices outperformed their larger peers, with the mid-cap index gaining 0.73% and the small-cap gauge rising by 0.97%. The large-cap index almost mirrored its larger peers, gaining 0.43%
Sixteen out of the 20 sectoral measures complied by BSE Ltd. advanced, with BSE Information Technology gaining the most over 2%.
The market breadth is skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,181 stocks rose, 1,219 fell, and 152 remained unchanged.