Sensex, Nifty Off Record High: Midday Market Update

The Indian stock benchmarks traded near their all-time highs after scaling new records during the opening on Thursday, due to gains in information technology and metal stocks.

At 12:56 p.m., the Sensex traded with 0.46% gains at 63,391.46, while the Nifty 50 advanced by 0.43% to 18,838.45. The Nifty and Sensex earlier today hit fresh record highs of 18,887.60 and 63,583.07, respectively.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 30 advanced, 19 declined, and one remained unchanged.

Hindalco Industries Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies Ltd., and Ultratech Cement Ltd. were the top gainers.

Whereas, Cipla Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., UPL Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, and ICICI Bank Ltd. were the top Nifty 50 losers.