Sensex, Nifty Trades Off Fresh Record High: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices traded off their fresh record highs hit during morning trade on Friday.

The NSE Nifty 50 is on course to advance for the third day, while the S&P BSE Sensex is poised to rise for 11 consecutive sessions, the longest streak of gains since October 2007.

During the day, the Sensex rose as much as 0.48% to hit a record high of 67,843.29, while the Nifty advanced 0.46% to an all-time high of 20,196.45. Information-technology stocks rose, while realty and media shares were under pressure.

As of 12:46 p.m., the Sensex was 166 points, or 0.25%, higher at 67,685.02, while the Nifty gained 47 points, or 0.23%, to trade at 20,150.10.

Stocks in Europe are set to follow Asian peers higher following better-than-expected Chinese economic data and after the central bank took further measures to support the struggling economy.

European equity futures rose 0.7% as Asian shares rallied after Chinese industrial production and retail sales data beat estimates. The People’s Bank of China kept the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility unchanged.

The U.S. equity futures edged upwards, signalling an extension of Thursday's gains following retail sales and producer prices data that beat estimates.