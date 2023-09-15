Sensex, Nifty Trades Off Fresh Record High: Midday Market Update
As of 12:46 p.m., the Sensex was up 166 points, or 0.25%, at 67,685.02, while the Nifty rose 47 points, or 0.23%, to 20,150.10.
India's benchmark stock indices traded off their fresh record highs hit during morning trade on Friday.
The NSE Nifty 50 is on course to advance for the third day, while the S&P BSE Sensex is poised to rise for 11 consecutive sessions, the longest streak of gains since October 2007.
During the day, the Sensex rose as much as 0.48% to hit a record high of 67,843.29, while the Nifty advanced 0.46% to an all-time high of 20,196.45. Information-technology stocks rose, while realty and media shares were under pressure.
Stocks in Europe are set to follow Asian peers higher following better-than-expected Chinese economic data and after the central bank took further measures to support the struggling economy.
European equity futures rose 0.7% as Asian shares rallied after Chinese industrial production and retail sales data beat estimates. The People’s Bank of China kept the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility unchanged.
The U.S. equity futures edged upwards, signalling an extension of Thursday's gains following retail sales and producer prices data that beat estimates.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. were positively contributing to the Nifty 50.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and State Bank of India were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices were marginally higher. The BSE Midcap was up 0.01%, while the BSE Smallcap was also 0.07% higher.
Ten out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE Ltd. advanced, while the others declined. The BSE Auto rose the most and the BSE Realty fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,891 stocks rose, 1,601 declined, and 182 remained unchanged on the BSE.