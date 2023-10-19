Sensex, Nifty Off Day's Low As Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank Advance: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were off day's low by midday trade on Thursday, supported by gains in Bajaj Auto Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd.

The Nifty was trading below 19,700 while the Sensex was under the 65,800 mark. Metals and energy sectors declined, whereas media and auto stocks advanced.

"Dalal Street grapples with uncertainty as global leaders work to prevent a potential Middle East ground war triggered by Israel's contemplation of retaliatory action following a Hamas terrorist attack. Iran's threats have heightened tension, causing significant volatility in the benchmark Nifty. Given these developments, a cautious investment approach is advised," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

As of 12:38 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 117 points, or 0.18%, at 65,760.27, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 26 points, or 0.13%, to 19,644.65.

European equities carried over a weak Asian session as escalating tensions in the Middle East soured investor appetite for risky assets.

The Euro Stoxx 50 futures slid 0.6%. Stock benchmarks from Tokyo to Hong Kong, Sydney and mainland China fell over 1%.

Contracts for U.S. equities fell in Asia trading after the S&P 500 slumped 1.3% on Wednesday. Netflix rallied post-market after strong earnings.