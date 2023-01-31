Sensex, Nifty Off Day's Low As Autos, Metals, PSU Banks Recover: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were off day's low by afternoon trade on Tuesday as autos, metals, and PSU banks recovered ahead of the release of the Economic Survey 2023.

The Union Budget 2023 will be presented in the Parliament on Wednesday.

The indices, after opening marginally higher, had declined, tracking the movements in Asian markets ahead of the rate-setting meeting by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Adani Group stocks were mixed, with Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., ACC Ltd., and Ambuja Cements Ltd. all gaining while other stocks declined.

As of 12 p.m., S&P BSE Sensex was down 66 points or 0.11% at 59,435.03 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 14 points or 0.08% lower at 17,634.85.