Sensex, Nifty Off Day's Low As Autos, Metals, PSU Banks Recover: Midday Market Update
At 12 p.m., Sensex was down 66 points or 0.11% at 59,435.03 while the Nifty 50 was 14 points or 0.08% lower at 17,634.85.
India's benchmark stock indices were off day's low by afternoon trade on Tuesday as autos, metals, and PSU banks recovered ahead of the release of the Economic Survey 2023.
The Union Budget 2023 will be presented in the Parliament on Wednesday.
The indices, after opening marginally higher, had declined, tracking the movements in Asian markets ahead of the rate-setting meeting by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.
Adani Group stocks were mixed, with Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., ACC Ltd., and Ambuja Cements Ltd. all gaining while other stocks declined.
Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., State Bank of India, BPCL Ltd. and JSW Steel Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices traded higher, outperforming their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap surging 1.16% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 1.55% by afternoon session.
Fourteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while six declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,258 stocks rose, 1,061 declined, and 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.