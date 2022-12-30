Sensex, Nifty Off Day's High As FMCG, Banking Stocks Decline: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices traded little changed after opening higher on Friday, aided by global cues.
India's benchmark stock indices traded little changed after opening higher on Friday, aided by global cues.
The S&P BSE Sensex was up 78 points, or 0.13%, at 61,211.86, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 16 points, or 0.09%, higher at 18,206.85 as of 12:14 pm.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., ONGC Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., and Titan Co. were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
SBI Life Insurance Co., Eicher Motors Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Cipla Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the mid-cap index gaining 0.63% and the small-cap gauge surging 1.14%.
Seventeen out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while BSE FMCG, BSE Bankex, and BSE Healthcare declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,291 rose, 1,037 declined, and 163 remained unchanged on the BSE.