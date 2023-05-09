Sensex, Nifty Near Five-Month High As HDFC Twins, RIL, ICICI Bank Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday to trade near a five-month high on Tuesday as private bank and media stocks advanced, led by a rally in the HDFC twins.

The Sensex traded above the 62,000 level, whereas the Nifty 50 scaled the 18,300 mark for the first time in over five months since mid-December 2022.

Asian stocks and currencies edged lower as investors weighed the implications of slowing imports by China for its economic recovery. Benchmarks fell from Hong Kong to Australia, with Japan defying the downturn. Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose, but contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged lower in Asia.

The U.K. markets closed for a holiday in honour of King Charles III, and trading volumes were relatively modest.

As of 12:25 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex had gained 226 points, or 0.37%, to 61,989.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 had advanced 64 points, or 0.35%, to 18,327.90.