Sensex, Nifty Near Five-Month High As HDFC Twins, RIL, ICICI Bank Lead: Midday Market Update
As of 12:25 p.m., the Sensex gained 226 points, or 0.37%, to 61,989.90, while the Nifty 50 rose 64 points, or 0.35%, to 18,327.90.
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday to trade near a five-month high on Tuesday as private bank and media stocks advanced, led by a rally in the HDFC twins.
The Sensex traded above the 62,000 level, whereas the Nifty 50 scaled the 18,300 mark for the first time in over five months since mid-December 2022.
Asian stocks and currencies edged lower as investors weighed the implications of slowing imports by China for its economic recovery. Benchmarks fell from Hong Kong to Australia, with Japan defying the downturn. Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose, but contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged lower in Asia.
The U.K. markets closed for a holiday in honour of King Charles III, and trading volumes were relatively modest.
HDFC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.
Whereas, ITC Ltd., State Bank of India Ltd., UPL Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Grasi Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices opened higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.57% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.41% by midday on Tuesday.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while four sectors declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,976 stocks rose, 1,384 declined, and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.