Sensex, Nifty Mixed As HDFC Bank Leads, RIL Drags: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were mixed during midday after swinging between gains and loss since the start of trade on Tuesday.

Nifty 50 scaled a fresh high at 20,110.35 and was trading around the 20,000 level, while Sensex was about 300 to 400 points shy of record high above the 67,600 mark.

While realty, media and auto sectors were under pressure, pharmaceutical shares rose.

European stock futures edged higher as traders awaited jobs data from the U.K. that will help determine Bank of England’s policy rate path. Key data from Germany is also due.

Stocks in Asia fluctuated and Chinese shares were back in the red. U.S. stock futures were marginally lower, after tech shares led the way forward on Monday, with the Nasdaq 100 rising 1.2%.

As of 12:22 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 20 points, or 0.03%, at 67,146.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 15 points or 0.07% lower at 19,981.55.