Sensex, Nifty Mixed In Volatility A Session: Midday Market Update
At 12:30 p.m., Sensex was up 42 points or 0.07% at 59,749.74 while the Nifty 50 was 33 points or 0.19% down at 17,583.
India's headline stock indices were mixed during afternoon trade in a volatitle session on Thursday.
Adani Group companies shares continued witnessing deep cuts in trade despite suspending their Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public subscription, citing market volatility.
ITC Bank Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., UPL Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Eicher Motors Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices traded higher; S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.06%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.85%.
Thirteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while seven advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,811 stocks rose, 1,526 declined and 138 remained unchanged on the BSE.