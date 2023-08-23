Sensex, Nifty Marginally Up As Axis Bank Leads; ITC Drags: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices opened marginally higher and swung between gains and losses with little change through midday on Wednesday.

Media, public-sector banking and metal sectors rose, while auto and fast-moving consumer goods were under pressure. The Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Midcap 100 hit record highs in early trade.

As of 12:19 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 70 points, or 0.11%, at 65,290.12, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 25 points, or 0.13%, higher at 19,421.05.