Sensex, Nifty Marginally Up As Axis Bank Leads; ITC Drags: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices opened marginally higher and swung between gains and losses with little change through midday on Wednesday.
Media, public-sector banking and metal sectors rose, while auto and fast-moving consumer goods were under pressure. The Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Midcap 100 hit record highs in early trade.
As of 12:19 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 70 points, or 0.11%, at 65,290.12, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 25 points, or 0.13%, higher at 19,421.05.
Axis Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Hindalco Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
ITC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices outperformed larger peers. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.60%, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was 0.82% higher.
Seventeen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced. The S&P BSE Metal and S&P BSE Capital Goods gained the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,176 stocks rose, 1,295 declined and 166 remained unchanged on the BSE.