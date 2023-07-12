Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower As Infosys, HUL, L&T Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were marginally lower through midday on Wednesday after swinging between gains and losses, dragged by Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

While the PSU banking sector was the top gainer, information technology and fast-moving consumer goods were under pressure.

As of 12.25 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 114.36 points, or 0.17%, to 65,503.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 29.35 points, or 0.15%, lower at 19,410.05.

Hong Kong stocks rose after data showed a strong credit expansion in the world's second-largest economy. Across Asia, shares were a mixed bag, with slides in Japan and increases in Australia and India.

Chinese tech firms gained for a third day as unusual praise from the nation's top economic planner and news of a meeting between officials and key companies stoked optimism over policy support for the sector.

In contrast to the gains in Hong Kong, China's domestic benchmark CSI 300 shed 0.4%, an indication that local investors would like to see stronger stimulus to salvage an ailing economy. European stock futures edged higher, while their US counterparts changed little.