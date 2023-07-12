Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower As Infosys, HUL, L&T Drag: Midday Market Update
At 12.25 pm, the Sensex fell 114.36 points, or 0.17%, to 65,503.48, while the Nifty 50 rose 29.35 points, or 0.15%, to 19,410.05.
India's benchmark stock indices were marginally lower through midday on Wednesday after swinging between gains and losses, dragged by Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
While the PSU banking sector was the top gainer, information technology and fast-moving consumer goods were under pressure.
As of 12.25 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 114.36 points, or 0.17%, to 65,503.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 29.35 points, or 0.15%, lower at 19,410.05.
Hong Kong stocks rose after data showed a strong credit expansion in the world's second-largest economy. Across Asia, shares were a mixed bag, with slides in Japan and increases in Australia and India.
Chinese tech firms gained for a third day as unusual praise from the nation's top economic planner and news of a meeting between officials and key companies stoked optimism over policy support for the sector.
In contrast to the gains in Hong Kong, China's domestic benchmark CSI 300 shed 0.4%, an indication that local investors would like to see stronger stimulus to salvage an ailing economy. European stock futures edged higher, while their US counterparts changed little.
RIL, HDFC Bank, SBI, Housing Development Finance Corp. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
Infosys, HUL, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd. and ITC Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers. The S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.10%, while the S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.44% higher.
Twelve out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE Ltd. declined, with the S&P BSE Teck falling the most. Eight sectors gained.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,711 stocks rose, 1,566 declined, and 166 remained unchanged on the BSE.