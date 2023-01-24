Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher As Realty, Banking Stocks Drag: Midday Market Wrap
India's benchmark indices were trading marginally higher by the afternoon session on Tuesday, weighed by a decline in realty and banking stocks.
As of 12:16 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 76 points, or 0.12%, at 61,071, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 12 points, or 0.07%, higher at 18,130.45.
Tata Motors Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Axis Bank Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.29%, and S&P BSE SmallCap was down 0.19%. The broader market indices were also slightly down.
Fourteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while six advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,565 stocks rose, 1,796 declined, and 171 remained unchanged on the BSE.