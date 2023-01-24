Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher As Realty, Banking Stocks Drag: Midday Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices were trading marginally higher by the afternoon session on Tuesday, weighed by a decline in realty and banking stocks.

As of 12:16 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 76 points, or 0.12%, at 61,071, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 12 points, or 0.07%, higher at 18,130.45.