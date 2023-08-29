Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher As HDFC, ICICI Bank Lead; RIL Drags: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and held on to slim gains through midday on Tuesday, after snapping two days of loss on Monday. Sensex was trading above the 65,000 mark and Nifty was beyond the 19,300 level.
Realty and metal sectors led, whereas public sector unit banks and fast moving consumer goods were under pressure.
Stocks in Asia advanced, with Chinese equities outperforming, as traders awaited a raft of economic figures over the next few days for clues on the outlook for global central bank policies.
The Hang Seng extended its increase into a second day and China’s stocks outperformed, with the Hang Seng China Enterprises rising more than 2%. Contracts for European and U.S. shares edged higher after the S&P 500 posted its first back-to-back advance in August.
As of 12:00 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 55 points, or 0.08% at 65,051.72, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 29 points, or 0.15% higher at 19,334.85.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Power Grid Corp. of India were positively adding to changes in the Nifty.
Whereas, Axis Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing the index down.
The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.47%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.60% higher.
Seventeen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while three fell. S&P BSE Realty, S&P BSE Commodities, and S&P BSE Utilities rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,090 stocks rose, 1,361 declined, while 166 remained unchanged on the BSE.