Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher As HDFC, ICICI Bank Lead; RIL Drags: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and held on to slim gains through midday on Tuesday, after snapping two days of loss on Monday. Sensex was trading above the 65,000 mark and Nifty was beyond the 19,300 level.

Realty and metal sectors led, whereas public sector unit banks and fast moving consumer goods were under pressure.

Stocks in Asia advanced, with Chinese equities outperforming, as traders awaited a raft of economic figures over the next few days for clues on the outlook for global central bank policies.

The Hang Seng extended its increase into a second day and China’s stocks outperformed, with the Hang Seng China Enterprises rising more than 2%. Contracts for European and U.S. shares edged higher after the S&P 500 posted its first back-to-back advance in August.

As of 12:00 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 55 points, or 0.08% at 65,051.72, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 29 points, or 0.15% higher at 19,334.85.