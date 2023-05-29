Sensex, Nifty Maintain Gains Led By HDFC Twins, M&M, ITC: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices held on to their gains after opening higher on Monday as U.S. lawmakers reached a debt ceiling limit settlement. While non-banking financial companies and the metal sector advanced, pharma shares declined in trade. HDFC twins and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. led positive gains.
U.S. and European equity futures delivered small advances, while a gauge of Asian shares climbed about 0.4% as global markets greeted the U.S. debt-ceiling deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy with cautious optimism.
Assuming the deal passes in Congress, which can’t be taken for granted, traders still have much to contend with, from the prospect of another interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve to a likely deluge of bond issuance from the U.S. Treasury Department.
Contracts for the S&P 500 steadied about 0.3% higher in afternoon trading in Asia, while those for the Nasdaq 100 were up 0.5%. European futures ticked up 0.1%. Gains of around 1% were seen in Japanese and Australian stock benchmarks.
As of 12:10 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 425 points, or 0.68%, to 62,926.29, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 118 points, or 0.64%, to 18,617.05.
HDFC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., ITC Ltd., and State Bank of India were among the gainers in the Nifty 50.
Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ONGC Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices were trading higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.47% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.49% by midday on Monday.
Five out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while 14 sectors advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,029 stocks rose, 1,404 declined, and 87 remained unchanged on the BSE.