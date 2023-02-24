Sensex, Nifty Log Worst Weekly Loss In Eight Months: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower despite opening higher on Friday, as they were dragged by metal, PSU banking and Adani Group companies.

The market fell for the sixth consecutive trading session on Feb. 24, which is the longest losing streak since the final week of September 2022.

Additionally, the indices declined over 2% this week.

Most Asia markets retreated, European stocks rose, while the U.S. index futures fell, as investors hunted for pockets of value amid hawkish central banks, disappointing earnings. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slipped at least 0.2% each.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 142 points lower, or 0.24%, at 59,463.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 46 points down, or 0.26%, at 17,465.80.