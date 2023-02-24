Sensex, Nifty Log Worst Weekly Loss In Eight Months: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 142 points lower, or 0.24%, at 59,463.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 46 points down, or 0.26%, at 17,465.80.
Indian equity benchmarks ended lower despite opening higher on Friday, as they were dragged by metal, PSU banking and Adani Group companies.
The market fell for the sixth consecutive trading session on Feb. 24, which is the longest losing streak since the final week of September 2022.
Additionally, the indices declined over 2% this week.
Most Asia markets retreated, European stocks rose, while the U.S. index futures fell, as investors hunted for pockets of value amid hawkish central banks, disappointing earnings. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slipped at least 0.2% each.
ONGC Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Coal India Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas Hindalco Industries Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices ended marginally lower, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 0.17% and S&P BSE SmallCap declining 0.15%.
Fifteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while four advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,510 stocks rose, 1,937 declined, and 181 remained unchanged on the BSE.
After falling for six straight sessions, the headline indices logged steep declines this week.
Nifty logged its lowest weekly loss in over eight months, since the third week of June. This week, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 2.52%, whereas the NSE Nifty 50 was lower by 2.67% in trade.
Indices ended higher in trade last week; the Sensex rose 0.32% and the Nifty was up 0.22%.
All the sectors declined in trade this week, with Nifty Metal, Realty and Media being the top losers.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.