Sensex, Nifty Log Worst Weekly Losing Streak In 16 Months: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices traded lower through Friday following a global selloff. Banks, healthcare, and real estate sectors dragged the market. Indices slipped for the second consecutive session.

The Sensex ended below the 65,000 level for the first time in a week since Aug. 18, while the Nifty closed below the 19,300 mark for the first time since June 30. The indices declined for the fifth straight week—the longest streak since the beginning of the week on April 15, 2022.

European benchmarks were set to end the week higher as investors were cautious about taking positions before Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech from Jackson Hole.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 edged up, poised for its first weekly advance in four weeks. Commodity shares led gains as oil and iron ore prices climbed. Asian stocks slumped, tracking overnight Wall Street losses.

Equity markets in Japan, Australia, South Korea, and China all slipped, with declines prominent in Hong Kong-listed technology stocks, echoing heavy selling in U.S. tech shares.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 366 points down, or 0.56%, at 64,886.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 121 points, or 0.62%, lower at 19,265.80.