Sensex, Nifty Log Worst Weekly Losing Streak In 16 Months: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 366 points down, or 0.56%, at 64,886.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 121 points, or 0.62%, lower at 19,265.80.
India's benchmark stock indices traded lower through Friday following a global selloff. Banks, healthcare, and real estate sectors dragged the market. Indices slipped for the second consecutive session.
The Sensex ended below the 65,000 level for the first time in a week since Aug. 18, while the Nifty closed below the 19,300 mark for the first time since June 30. The indices declined for the fifth straight week—the longest streak since the beginning of the week on April 15, 2022.
European benchmarks were set to end the week higher as investors were cautious about taking positions before Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech from Jackson Hole.
Europe’s Stoxx 600 edged up, poised for its first weekly advance in four weeks. Commodity shares led gains as oil and iron ore prices climbed. Asian stocks slumped, tracking overnight Wall Street losses.
Equity markets in Japan, Australia, South Korea, and China all slipped, with declines prominent in Hong Kong-listed technology stocks, echoing heavy selling in U.S. tech shares.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 366 points down, or 0.56%, at 64,886.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 121 points, or 0.62%, lower at 19,265.80.
Asian Paints Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and State Bank of India were weighing the index down.
The broader market indices closed lower; the S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.85%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.24% lower.
Nineteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while S&P BSE Telecommunication rose. S&P BSE Capital Goods and S&P BSE Realty fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. About 1,489 stocks rose, 2,152 declined, and 122 remained unchanged on the BSE.
On a weekly basis, the headline indices declined for the fifth straight week. This was the longest streak of weekly losses since April 2022. Indices fell for five weeks before this, from April 15, 2022, to May 13, 2022. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.10%, and the NSE Nifty 50 was lower by 0.23% this week.
Last week, indices declined for the fourth time in a row, as the Sensex fell 0.51% and the NSE Nifty 50 ended lower by 0.58%.
Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 100, Nifty IT, and Nifty Bank gained the most this week, whereas the pharma, energy, and auto sectors dropped.