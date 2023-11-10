Sensex, Nifty Log Over 9% Returns In Samvat 2079: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices advanced after falling through Friday—the last session of Samvat 2079—following the weakness in global peers. Both the Nifty and Sensex reported over 9% returns in Samvat 2079.

Globally, risk appetite took a hit after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned interest rates may have to climb further, stunting a rally in stocks and bonds and sending investors back to the dollar. This saw the rupee hit a fresh record low and the 10-year government bond yield rose. On a weekly basis, the headline indices advanced for the second time.

Sensex closed near 65,000 level, over 400 points up from its day's low, whereas the Nifty 50 was above the 19,400 mark, over 70 points from the lowest point of the day.

"The Indian market texture indicates that the ‘buy on dips’ strategy will continue to work," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 73 points, or 0.11%, at 64,904.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 30 points, or 0.15%, higher at 19,425.35.

Shares in Asia fell after Powell warned interest rates may have to climb further, stunting a rally in stocks and bonds, and sending investors back to the dollar.

All major equity gauges in the region were in the red, tracking a drop for the S&P 500 on Thursday. Hong Kong’s stocks were among the biggest losers after weak profit reports from chipmaker SMIC and casino operator Wynn Macau.

The U.S. benchmark slipped 0.8%, ending eight days of gains—its best run since 2021. The Nasdaq 100 fell by the same margin, and contracts for the two U.S. indexes edged lower early Friday.