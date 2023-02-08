Sensex, Nifty Log Gains After RBI Repo Rate Hike: Midday Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices continued trading higher through midday after opening with slim gains on Wednesday. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the Monetary Policy Committee's decision on hiking the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%.

Shares of Adani Enterprises climbed as investors reassessed the impact of the scathing report from Hindenburg Research published two weeks ago.

As of 12:07 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 398 points, or 0.66%, at 60,684.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 140 points, or 0.79%, higher at 17,861.75.