Sensex, Nifty Log Fourth Day Of Gain As Kotak Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank Lead: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 123 points, or 0.20%, higher at 62,969.13, while the Nifty 50 gained 35 points, or 0.19%, to end at 18,633.85.
India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the fourth straight day on Tuesday amid advances in Kotak Bank, Infosys, and Axis Bank.
The headline indices ended at a five-month high as the Sensex inched closer to the 63,000 level and the NSE Nifty 50 ended above the 18,600 mark.
U.S. stock futures advanced on hopes that Congress will pass a debt accord to head off a default as White House and Republican congressional leaders stepped up lobbying in support of the deal. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5% and 1%, respectively. European stocks fluctuated.
If Congress approves the U.S. debt ceiling deal, the Treasury Department may soon replenish its cash balance and sell more than $1 trillion in bills through the end of the third quarter, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. were among the gainers among the Nifty 50.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices ended higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.16% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.22% at the close of market on Tuesday.
Eleven out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while eight sectors declined, with S&P BSE Metal declining the most.
The market breadth was split between the sellers and the buyers. About 1,706 stocks rose, 1,791 declined, and 117 remained unchanged on the BSE.