Sensex, Nifty Log Fourth Day Of Gain As Kotak Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank Lead: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the fourth straight day on Tuesday amid advances in Kotak Bank, Infosys, and Axis Bank.

The headline indices ended at a five-month high as the Sensex inched closer to the 63,000 level and the NSE Nifty 50 ended above the 18,600 mark.

U.S. stock futures advanced on hopes that Congress will pass a debt accord to head off a default as White House and Republican congressional leaders stepped up lobbying in support of the deal. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5% and 1%, respectively. European stocks fluctuated.

If Congress approves the U.S. debt ceiling deal, the Treasury Department may soon replenish its cash balance and sell more than $1 trillion in bills through the end of the third quarter, according to Bloomberg estimates.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 123 points, or 0.20%, higher at 62,969.13, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 35 points, or 0.19%, to end at 18,633.85.