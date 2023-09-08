Sensex, Nifty Log Best Week In Two Months After Six-Day Rally: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices logged their best week in two months after rising for six consecutive sessions on Friday. Intraday, the Nifty 50 crossed the 19,800 level, and the Sensex rose beyond the 66,700 level for the first time in over six weeks since July 27.

The indices advanced for the second time this week, led by the real estate, media, and metals sectors. This was the best week that the indices saw since the week ending June 30.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 333 points higher, or 0.50%, at 66,598.91, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 93 points higher, or 0.47%, at 19,819.95.

Equities came under pressure, with Europe’s Stoxx 600 sliding for an eighth day, the longest streak since 2016. The Stoxx 600 ceded earlier gains to shed as much as 0.6%, with industrials leading the retreat. Futures on the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%.

Shares in Asia echoed U.S. declines. Stocks across the region slipped while trading in Hong Kong was scrapped due to the weather. Japanese equities fell for a second day, and South Korea, mainland China, and Australian equities dropped.