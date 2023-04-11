Sensex, Nifty Log Best Stretch Of Gains In Four Months: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the seventh straight session on Tuesday, with the Sensex closing above the 60,000 level and the Nifty 50 over the 17,700 mark.

European stocks followed their Asian peers' positive momentum even as investors braced for inflation data and corporate results that could deliver insights on the health of the financial system. The Stoxx Europe 600 gained about 0.5%, led by a rally in cyclical industries including miners and automakers. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were slightly higher after a late recovery in post-holiday trading on Wall Street.

On Wednesday, TCS will kick off the fourth-quarter earnings season with cues on how India’s IT bellwether plans to navigate the U.S. banking crisis. Infosys, which announces its quarterly results a day later, will be in focus too.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 311 points, or 0.52%, higher at 60,157.72, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 98 points, or 0.56%, to end at 17,722.30.