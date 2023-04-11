Sensex, Nifty Log Best Stretch Of Gains In Four Months: Market Wrap
India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the seventh straight session on Tuesday, with the Sensex closing above the 60,000 level and the Nifty 50 over the 17,700 mark.
European stocks followed their Asian peers' positive momentum even as investors braced for inflation data and corporate results that could deliver insights on the health of the financial system. The Stoxx Europe 600 gained about 0.5%, led by a rally in cyclical industries including miners and automakers. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were slightly higher after a late recovery in post-holiday trading on Wall Street.
On Wednesday, TCS will kick off the fourth-quarter earnings season with cues on how India’s IT bellwether plans to navigate the U.S. banking crisis. Infosys, which announces its quarterly results a day later, will be in focus too.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 311 points, or 0.52%, higher at 60,157.72, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 98 points, or 0.56%, to end at 17,722.30.
JSW Steel Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were among the top gainers among the Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Asian Paints Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were among the laggards.
Adani Group company stocks ended mixed in trade, as ACC Ltd. and NDTV Ltd. declined, whereas Adani Power Ltd. was unchanged.
On the other hand, the rest of the group's stocks advanced in trade.
The broader market indices ended higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap ending with a rise of 0.40% and the S&P BSE SmallCap closing 0.62% higher.
Fourteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Information Technology, S&P BSE Consumer Durables, S&P BSE Capital Goods, S&P BSE Realty, and S&P BSE Teck declined.
The market's breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,251 stocks rose, 1,297 declined, and 111 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.