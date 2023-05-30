Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In A Volatile Session As PSBs, Metal Drag: Midday Market Update
As of 12:16 p.m., the Sensex gained 48 points, or 0.08%, to 62,894.24, while the Nifty 50 rose 24 points, or 0.13%, to 18,622.75.
India's benchmark stock indices were little changed as they swung between gains and losses in a volatile session on Tuesday. Fast-moving consumer goods and media sectors advanced, while public sector banks and metals declined.
U.S. stock futures advanced on hopes that Congress will pass a debt-accord to head off a default, as White House and Republican congressional leaders stepped up lobbying in support of the deal.
If Congress approves the U.S. debt ceiling deal, the Treasury Department may soon replenish its cash balance and sell more than $1 trillion in bills through the end of the third quarter, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively, while European futures made small gains. An Asia equity benchmark fell as a key gauge of Hong Kong-listed Chinese shares headed for a bear market.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises was set to fall for a fifth day, taking its loss from a January 27 peak to more than 20%. Shanghai’s benchmark index also slid.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd. were among the gainers in the Nifty 50.
HDFC Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., State Bank of India, and Tech Mahindra Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices opened higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.16% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.24% by midday trade.
Eleven out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while eight sectors declined in trade, with S&P BSE Metal declining the most.
The market's breadth was split between sellers and buyers. About 1,682 stocks rose, 1,625 declined, and 146 remained unchanged on the BSE.