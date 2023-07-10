Sensex, Nifty Little Changed As RIL, Tata Steel Gain While TCS Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were little changed through the midday session on Monday, as Relinace Industries Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. led while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Bajaj Finance Ltd. dragged.

Stocks fell in Asia and the dollar strengthened as the risk appetite was dented by deflation risks in China and threats of a U.S. recession. Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China pared gains after Chinese data showed further declines in factory-gate prices, while core inflation slowed.

Traders had initially focused on optimism that a crackdown by Beijing on Chinese tech companies was nearing an end, sending the Hang Seng Tech up as much as 3.2%, before trimming its advance.

European stock futures declined, while those for the U.S. extended losses after most American equities dropped on Friday, when wage data showed inflation remained a threat. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% over the holiday-shortened week, while the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.9%.

As of 12:04 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 20 points, or 0.03%, higher at 65,300.22, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 10 points, or 0.05%, to 19,341.80.