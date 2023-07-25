Sensex, Nifty Little Changed As ITC, L&T Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices changed little through midday trade on Tuesday after having fallen for two straight days following the record high hit on Thursday. The metal and auto sectors advanced while fast-moving consumer goods and PSU banks came under pressure.

As of 12:15 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 19.50 points, or 0.03%, to 66,365.28, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 5.90 points, or 0.03%, to 19,678.25.

Chinese shares rallied on optimism that more economic support will come from Beijing, while traders also geared up for a number of key central bank rate decisions later this week. Other Asian markets were narrowly mixed, with the benchmark index in Australia marginally higher and Japanese equities swinging between gains and losses.

Futures for European stocks slipped, and contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 were little changed.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for an 11th straight day—its longest winning run since 2017. The S&P 500 traded near 4,550, while the Nasdaq 100 underperformed after a "special rebalance" that took effect Monday.