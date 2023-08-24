Sensex, Nifty Little Changed As Infosys Leads, RIL Drags: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and pared some gains through midday to trade with little change on Thursday.
Realty and media sectors advanced, whereas shares of pharma and public-sector banking were under pressure.
As of 12:20 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 50 points, or 0.08%, at 65,483.45, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 13 points, or 0.07%, higher at 19,456.90. The Nifty Smallcap 100 and Midcap 100 hit fresh highs intra-day.
Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices outperformed larger peers. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.57%, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was 0.52% higher.
Seventeen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced, while three declined. The S&P BSE Services and the S&P BSE Realty gained the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,980 stocks rose, 1,511 declined and 155 remained unchanged on the BSE.