Sensex, Nifty Little Changed As Infosys Leads, RIL Drags: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and pared some gains through midday to trade with little change on Thursday.

Realty and media sectors advanced, whereas shares of pharma and public-sector banking were under pressure.

As of 12:20 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 50 points, or 0.08%, at 65,483.45, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 13 points, or 0.07%, higher at 19,456.90. The Nifty Smallcap 100 and Midcap 100 hit fresh highs intra-day.