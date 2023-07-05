Sensex, Nifty Little Changed As HDFC Twins Drag While ICICI Bank, ITC Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were little changed after swinging between gains and losses through the midday session on Wednesday.

Fast-moving consumer goods and PSU banking sectors were the top gainers, whereas non-banking financial companies and realty were under pressure.

Asian markets declined on Wednesday as growth in China’s services industry slowed, underscoring concerns over the tepid recovery in the world’s second-largest economy. A region-wide gauge of equities dropped 0.5% as stocks also fell in Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Futures for benchmarks in the U.S. and Europe edged lower.

Initial losses in Chinese equities deepened, and the offshore yuan reversed an advance after the Caixin China services purchasing managers’ index was weaker than expected.

As of 12:19 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 28 points or 0.04% to 65,450.70 while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 2.30 points or 0.01% to 19,386.70.