Sensex, Nifty Little Changed As HDFC Bank Leads, TCS Drags: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices, after swinging between gains and losses, traded little changed through midday on Friday. Pharma and healthcare stocks advanced, while IT remained under pressure.

At 12:27 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 6 points, or 0.01%, to 66,0019.59 while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 8 points, or 0.04%, to 19,809.45.

"The Nifty has maintained the stability with 19,650 as the near-term support in the last few sessions. The index would need a decisive breach above 19,850 for further gains," said Vaishali Parekh, vice president, technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. "The support for the day is seen at 19,700 and the resistance at 19,900."