Sensex, Nifty Little Changed As HDFC Bank Leads, TCS Drags: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices, after swinging between gains and losses, traded little changed through midday on Friday. Pharma and healthcare stocks advanced, while IT remained under pressure.
At 12:27 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 6 points, or 0.01%, to 66,0019.59 while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 8 points, or 0.04%, to 19,809.45.
"The Nifty has maintained the stability with 19,650 as the near-term support in the last few sessions. The index would need a decisive breach above 19,850 for further gains," said Vaishali Parekh, vice president, technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. "The support for the day is seen at 19,700 and the resistance at 19,900."
Global Markets
Asian markets were trading on a mixed note on Friday with no significant cues from its Wall Street peers as markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Hong Kong and mainland Chinese equities dropped, reversing Thursday’s rally inspired by Beijing’s widening property rescue campaign. Japanese stocks rose in catch-up play after a national holiday, while those in Australia also gained. U.S. futures contracts were steady.
The U.S. markets will open for half a day for Friday.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd, and Cipla were positively contributing to the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd., were weighing on the index.
The broader markets outperformed larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.45% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.42% through midday trade on Friday.
Sixteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while three sectors declined. S&P BSE Capital Goods rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,949 stocks rose, 1,564 declined, and 170 remained unchanged on the BSE.