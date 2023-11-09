Sensex, Nifty Little Changed Amid Volatility; M&M Leads, RIL Drags: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were little changed after swigging between gains and losses through midday on Thursday. Realty and auto sectors advanced, whereas fast-moving consumer goods declined.

As of 12:35 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 14 points, or 0.02%, to 64,990, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.50 points or flat at 19,444.

For day traders, 19,400 and 64,825 could act as a trend-deciding level (for Nifty and Sensex, respectively), above which, the market is likely to continue the positive momentum till 19,500-19,550 and 65,200-65,350, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head, equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

"Conversely, selling pressure is expected to increase below 19,400 for Nifty and 64,825 for the Sensex, below which it may retest 19,350-19,315 and 64,600-64,500 levels, respectively. For intraday traders, the strategy should be to buy Nifty, if it crosses 19,470, but with a strict stop loss at 19,400 levels," he said.