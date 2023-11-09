Sensex, Nifty Little Changed Amid Volatility; M&M Leads, RIL Drags: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices were little changed after swigging between gains and losses through midday on Thursday. Realty and auto sectors advanced, whereas fast-moving consumer goods declined.
As of 12:35 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 14 points, or 0.02%, to 64,990, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.50 points or flat at 19,444.
For day traders, 19,400 and 64,825 could act as a trend-deciding level (for Nifty and Sensex, respectively), above which, the market is likely to continue the positive momentum till 19,500-19,550 and 65,200-65,350, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head, equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.
"Conversely, selling pressure is expected to increase below 19,400 for Nifty and 64,825 for the Sensex, below which it may retest 19,350-19,315 and 64,600-64,500 levels, respectively. For intraday traders, the strategy should be to buy Nifty, if it crosses 19,470, but with a strict stop loss at 19,400 levels," he said.
Global Markets
Stocks in Asia advanced, after U.S. equities registered the best winning streak in two years.
Chinese shares were mixed, with those in Hong Kong down and key mainland benchmarks delivering mild gains, after a fresh price reading showed renewed deflationary pressures.
The MSCI Asia Pacific rose 0.5%, buoyed by increases in Australia, Japan and South Korea. The moves followed S&P 500’s 0.1% gain Wednesday, its eighth consecutive advance and best run since November 2021.
U.S. stocks futures were steady in Asia.
Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. were positively adding to the Nifty.
Whereas, Bajaj Finance Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader markets outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.35% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.20% through midday trade on Thursday.
Twelve out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while eight declined. S&P BSE Realty and S&P BSE Auto rose the most.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,778 stocks rose, 1,741 declined, and 169 remained unchanged on the BSE.