Sensex, Nifty Little Changed Amid Volatility: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were little changed after swining between gains and losses through midday on Thursday.

Media, metals, and energy led the advance, while information technology and real estate stocks fell.

As of 12:01 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 50 points, or 0.08%, higher at 66,523.57, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 20 points, or 0.10%, to 19,831.05.