Sensex, Nifty Little Changed Amid Volatility: Midday Market Update
At 12:01 p.m., the Sensex was 50 points, or 0.08%, higher at 66,523.57, while the Nifty 50 rose 20 points, or 0.10%, to 19,831.05.
India's benchmark stock indices were little changed after swining between gains and losses through midday on Thursday.
Media, metals, and energy led the advance, while information technology and real estate stocks fell.
"While we expect a consolidation early in the day, the inability to float above the 19,780–19,812 band may signal weakness, but a pullback all the way back to 19,656 is less expected," Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.
The government is scheduled to release September's consumer price inflation and August's industrial production data later in the day.
MSCI's Asian equity index headed for a sixth day of gains as stock benchmarks traded higher across the region. Futures for European and U.S. stocks extended their advance. The U.S. CPI is forecast to have slowed to an annual rate of 3.6% in September from 3.7% the previous month, according to a Bloomberg survey.
The Hang Seng Index jumped as much as 2.2% after China's state-owned Central Huijin Investment Ltd. increased its stake in the nation's biggest banks for the first time since 2015. Stock benchmarks climbed over 1% in Japan and South Korea. Australian shares were little changed.
Contracts for U.S. stocks also advanced after the S&P 500 capped the longest winning streak since August on Wednesday as investors focused on less hawkish comments from Federal Reserve speakers.
Reliance Industries Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Coal India Ltd. were positively contributing to the Nifty.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers. The BSE Midcap was up 0.48%, while the BSE smallcap was also 0.72% higher.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while four declined. Metal, Oil & Gas, and Energy rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,227 stocks rose, 1,244 declined, and 162 remained unchanged on the BSE.