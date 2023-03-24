Sensex, Nifty Little Changed Amid Volatility: Mid-Day Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were little changed as they turned volatile, swinging between gains and losses through midday on Friday.

Asian shares edged lower while contracts for European equities fell after a technology-driven rally on Wall Street failed to ease the pressure over the banking sector. The U.S. investors piled into top technology companies, including Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp., to push the Nasdaq 100 close to the threshold of a bull market after an almost 20% surge from its December low. Banking stocks missed out on the rally, with a gauge of U.S. financial heavyweights such as Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of America Corp. sinking to the lowest since November 2020.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's clarification to US lawmakers that she is willing to take additional steps to protect deposits if necessary did little to calm market nerves. This followed her comments on Wednesday that the government was not considering "blanket" deposit insurance to stabilise the banking system, which sparked a sell-off.

At 12:31 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 38.12 points, or 0.07%, to 57,887.16, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 25.05 points, or 0.15%, to 17,051.85.