Sensex, Nifty Little Changed Amid Volatility: Mid-Day Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices were little changed as they turned volatile, swinging between gains and losses through midday on Friday.
Asian shares edged lower while contracts for European equities fell after a technology-driven rally on Wall Street failed to ease the pressure over the banking sector. The U.S. investors piled into top technology companies, including Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp., to push the Nasdaq 100 close to the threshold of a bull market after an almost 20% surge from its December low. Banking stocks missed out on the rally, with a gauge of U.S. financial heavyweights such as Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of America Corp. sinking to the lowest since November 2020.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's clarification to US lawmakers that she is willing to take additional steps to protect deposits if necessary did little to calm market nerves. This followed her comments on Wednesday that the government was not considering "blanket" deposit insurance to stabilise the banking system, which sparked a sell-off.
At 12:31 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 38.12 points, or 0.07%, to 57,887.16, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 25.05 points, or 0.15%, to 17,051.85.
Infosys Ltd., TCS Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank, and HDFC Ltd., were the gainers among the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., L&T Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd.. were the laggards in the Nifty 50.
Adani Group company stocks reversed their early gains as only Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd., advanced, while all the other stocks declined.
The broader market indices were trading lower; S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.37% whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was lower by 0.44%.
Sixteen out the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, whereas four sectors advanced by midday trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,308 stocks rose, 2,019 declined, and 124 remained unchanged on the BSE.