Sensex, Nifty Inch Closer To Record Highs As RIL, HDFC Bank Lead: Midday Market Update
As of 12:03 p.m., Sensex was up 341 points, or 0.51%, at 66,939.52, while Nifty was 118 points, or 0.59%, higher at 19,937.80.
India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and inched closer towards their all-time highs scaled on July 20, 2023.
While, Nifty 50 was nearly 50 points away from the 20,000 level, Sensex was about 600 points shy of its record high, above the 67,600 mark.
Public sector unit banks, realty, metal and auto sectors rose in trade, whereas the media sector was under pressure.
Asian equities traded mixed amid a lack of positive drivers. Shares in Hong Kong fell as trading resumed after a closure on Friday. Property stocks there sank, following disappointing earnings at Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. Equities in mainland China climbed to snap a four-day loss, with easing deflationary pressure and a report on more cities relaxing mortgage rules helping stabilise sentiment.
U.S. stock futures ticked marginally higher after shares saw small moves at the end of the week, with the S&P 500 edging higher after a three-day drop. Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc. weighed on the megacap space, while Apple Inc. bounced after a rout.
Adai Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and State Bank of India were positively adding to changes in the Nifty.
While, Bajaj Finance Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Coal India Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Oil & Natural Gas Corp. were weighing the index down.
The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.96%, and S&P BSE SmallCap was also 0.78% higher.
All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced. S&P BSE Telecommunication, S&P BSE Power, S&P BSE Utilities, S&P BSE Realty and S&P BSE Services rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,213 stocks rose, 1,398 declined, while 199 remained unchanged on the BSE.
