Sensex, Nifty Inch Closer To Record Highs As RIL, HDFC Bank Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and inched closer towards their all-time highs scaled on July 20, 2023.

While, Nifty 50 was nearly 50 points away from the 20,000 level, Sensex was about 600 points shy of its record high, above the 67,600 mark.

Public sector unit banks, realty, metal and auto sectors rose in trade, whereas the media sector was under pressure.

Asian equities traded mixed amid a lack of positive drivers. Shares in Hong Kong fell as trading resumed after a closure on Friday. Property stocks there sank, following disappointing earnings at Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. Equities in mainland China climbed to snap a four-day loss, with easing deflationary pressure and a report on more cities relaxing mortgage rules helping stabilise sentiment.

U.S. stock futures ticked marginally higher after shares saw small moves at the end of the week, with the S&P 500 edging higher after a three-day drop. Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc. weighed on the megacap space, while Apple Inc. bounced after a rout.

As of 12:03 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 341 points, or 0.51%, at 66,939.52, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 118 points, or 0.59%, higher at 19,937.80.