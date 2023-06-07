Sensex, Nifty Inch Closer To Record Ahead Of RBI Policy: Midday Market Update
As of 12:22 p.m., the Sensex gained 132 points, or 0.21%, to 62,924.50, while the Nifty 50 rose 59 points, or 0.32%, to 18,658.10.
India's benchmark stock indices inched closer to their all-time high by midday on Wednesday ahead of the RBI's announcement of the monetary policy committee's decision amid a rally in healthcare and fast-moving consumer goods stocks. Axis Bank Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. led the gains, while ICICI Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. weighed on the indices.
Market expectations of the RBI maintaining the status quo on the policy rate helped rate-sensitive Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty hit record highs. Nifty FMCG, Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 also touched their all-time highs on Wednesday.
Stocks in Asia were set to cap the highest close in almost four months, supported by a rally in Hong Kong shares amid hopes for stimulus in China and a positive sign in geopolitics. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced around 1%, while the market’s technology measure jumped by about twice that. Stocks in mainland China fluctuated after trade data showed exports fell more than expected in May.
Japanese stocks erased gains amid selling in the electric appliances sector, a tick up in the yen, and positioning ahead of an expiry in equity futures contracts. Europe's equity futures held on to small gains, and those of U.S. stocks steadied Wednesday.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Britannia Industries Ltd. were among the top gainers on Nifty 50.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and HDFC Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.84% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 1.06% by midday trade.
All the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Utilities and S&P BSE Capital Goods gaining the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,277 stocks rose, 1,155 declined, and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.