Sensex, Nifty Inch Closer To Record Ahead Of RBI Policy: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices inched closer to their all-time high by midday on Wednesday ahead of the RBI's announcement of the monetary policy committee's decision amid a rally in healthcare and fast-moving consumer goods stocks. Axis Bank Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. led the gains, while ICICI Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. weighed on the indices.

Market expectations of the RBI maintaining the status quo on the policy rate helped rate-sensitive Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty hit record highs. Nifty FMCG, Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 also touched their all-time highs on Wednesday.

Stocks in Asia were set to cap the highest close in almost four months, supported by a rally in Hong Kong shares amid hopes for stimulus in China and a positive sign in geopolitics. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced around 1%, while the market’s technology measure jumped by about twice that. Stocks in mainland China fluctuated after trade data showed exports fell more than expected in May.

Japanese stocks erased gains amid selling in the electric appliances sector, a tick up in the yen, and positioning ahead of an expiry in equity futures contracts. Europe's equity futures held on to small gains, and those of U.S. stocks steadied Wednesday.

As of 12:22 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 132 points, or 0.21%, to 62,924.50, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 59 points, or 0.32%, to 18,658.10.