Sensex, Nifty Hold To Slim Gains Driven By Bank, Realty Stocks: Midday Market Update

As of 12:39 p.m., the Sensex gained 109 points, or 0.18%, to 59,763.79, while the Nifty 50 rose 31 points, or 0.17%, to 17,654.65.

24 Apr 2023, 1:22 PM IST
The Bombay Stock Exchange building on Dalal Street. (Photo: Reuters)
India's benchmark stock indices held on to marginal gains through midday on Monday, led by gains in bank and realty even as media and pharmaceutical stocks declined.

U.S. equity futures declined with most stocks in Asia as traders trimmed risk levels ahead of a slew of economic data this week that may help illuminate the path forward for interest rates.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 extended losses following a muted end to trading last week, while Euro Stoxx 50 futures pointed to a slight decline. MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific Index was on course for its lowest close since the end of March, while equity benchmarks in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Australia all dropped.

As of 12:39 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 109 points, or 0.18%, to 59,763.79, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 31 points, or 0.17%, to 17,654.65.

JSW Steel Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, HDFC Bank Ltd. were positively contributing to the change in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.

All Adani Group companies, with the exception of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd. and NDTV Ltd., declined on Monday.

The broader market indices were trading higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.27% and S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.40% by midday trade on Monday.

Seven out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while thirteen sectors advanced in trade.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,813 stocks rose 1,586 declined, and 186 remained unchanged on the BSE.

