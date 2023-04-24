Sensex, Nifty Hold To Slim Gains Driven By Bank, Realty Stocks: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices held on to marginal gains through midday on Monday, led by gains in bank and realty even as media and pharmaceutical stocks declined.

U.S. equity futures declined with most stocks in Asia as traders trimmed risk levels ahead of a slew of economic data this week that may help illuminate the path forward for interest rates.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 extended losses following a muted end to trading last week, while Euro Stoxx 50 futures pointed to a slight decline. MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific Index was on course for its lowest close since the end of March, while equity benchmarks in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Australia all dropped.

As of 12:39 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 109 points, or 0.18%, to 59,763.79, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 31 points, or 0.17%, to 17,654.65.