Sensex, Nifty Hold Slim Gains As ITC, RIL Lead; Midcap 100 At Record High: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices shed early volatility to hold slim gains through midday on Tuesday, after snapping two days of loss to end higher on Monday. Media and fast moving consumer goods sectors led, whereas information technology and pharma shares were under pressure.

Sensex was trading above the 65,300 level, whereas Nifty traded upwards of the 19,400 mark. Nifty Midcap 100 hit a fresh all-time high, intraday.

Stocks in Asia traded mixed, while Europe futures gained, following a rally in big tech that spurred a rebound on Wall Street.

Japanese stocks rose, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng erased earlier advances, putting it on course for eight straight days of loss. Shares on China’s mainland fluctuated, as the government’s call for increased credit support on some products offered limited boost.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4%, while U.S. share futures edged down. On Monday, the S&P 500 halted a four-day drop, while the Nasdaq 100 rose about 1.5%, with Tesla Inc. up the most since March. Nvidia Corp., which helped ignite the artificial-intelligence frenzy that has driven this year’s equity surge, jumped over 8%.

As of 12:17 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 115 points, or 0.18% at 65,330.95, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 38 points, or 0.20% higher at 19,431.60.