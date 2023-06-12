Sensex, Nifty Hold Slim Gains As Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech Lead: Midday Market Update
As of 12:42 p.m., Sensex was up 73 points or 0.12% at 62,698.39, while the Nifty was 28 points or 0.15% higher at 18,590.90.
India's benchmark stock indices held on to steady gains on Monday as information technology and realty sectors advanced, while fast moving consumer goods and private banks were under pressure. Infosys Ltd. led the positive change on the indices, whereas ITC Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were dragging.
Most Asian markets advanced on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei adding 0.5%. Hong Kong’s benchmark was marginally higher after initial fluctuation. Futures for Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.5% and contract for the S&P 500 added 0.2% after the underlying index crept further into bull-market territory on Friday.
The European Central Bank is projected to lift its benchmark rate on Thursday. There’s an outside chance of China cutting its medium-term lending facility the same day and the Bank of Japan is expected to stand pat on Friday, as per Bloomberg.
As of 12:42 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 73 points or 0.12% at 62,698.39, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 28 points or 0.15% higher at 18,590.90.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively adding to changes in the Nifty.
HDFC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were weighing the index down.
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.43%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.67%.
Sixteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while three sectors declined, with S&P BSE Capital Goods falling the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,167 stocks rose, 1,416 declined, and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.