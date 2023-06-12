Sensex, Nifty Hold Slim Gains As Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices held on to steady gains on Monday as information technology and realty sectors advanced, while fast moving consumer goods and private banks were under pressure. Infosys Ltd. led the positive change on the indices, whereas ITC Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were dragging.

Most Asian markets advanced on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei adding 0.5%. Hong Kong’s benchmark was marginally higher after initial fluctuation. Futures for Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.5% and contract for the S&P 500 added 0.2% after the underlying index crept further into bull-market territory on Friday.

The European Central Bank is projected to lift its benchmark rate on Thursday. There’s an outside chance of China cutting its medium-term lending facility the same day and the Bank of Japan is expected to stand pat on Friday, as per Bloomberg.

As of 12:42 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 73 points or 0.12% at 62,698.39, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 28 points or 0.15% higher at 18,590.90.