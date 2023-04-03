Sensex, Nifty Hold On To Gains To End At Four-Week High: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on Monday. The indices swung amid volatility to settle with gains led by auto, banking, and real estate stocks.

Crude oil futures surged the most in almost a year after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced a production cut that threatened to worsen inflation and push global central banks to tighten monetary policy further.

Brent crude is headed for the biggest gain since April 2022. West Texas Intermediate was poised for its best day since May after the oil cartel announced an output reduction of more than 1 million barrels per day.

Energy stocks rallied in Europe, with BP Plc and TotalEnergies SE climbing more than 4%. The benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed. Asian markets were steady.

Investors across asset classes rushed to adjust for the risk that inflationary pressure may be more persistent than previously thought.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 115 points higher, or 0.19%, at 59,106.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 38 points, or 0.22%, at 17,398.05.