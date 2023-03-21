Sensex, Nifty Hold Gains As Reliance, L&T, ICICI Bank Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices held on to their gains through midday after opening higher on Tuesday.

European equity futures and Asian stocks advanced as immediate concerns over the strength of the global financial system dissipated.

However, the mood remained cautious ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee's meeting, as most investors have increased bets on a quarter-point hike.

At 12:41 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 219 points, or 0.38%, to 57,8447.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 61 points, or 0.36%, to 17,049.35.