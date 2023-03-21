Sensex, Nifty Hold Gains As Reliance, L&T, ICICI Bank Lead: Midday Market Update
At 12:41 p.m., the Sensex rose 219 points, or 0.38%, to 57,8447.58, while the Nifty 50 gained 61 points, or 0.36%, to 17,049.35.
India's benchmark stock indices held on to their gains through midday after opening higher on Tuesday.
European equity futures and Asian stocks advanced as immediate concerns over the strength of the global financial system dissipated.
However, the mood remained cautious ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee's meeting, as most investors have increased bets on a quarter-point hike.
At 12:41 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 219 points, or 0.38%, to 57,8447.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 61 points, or 0.36%, to 17,049.35.
Bajaj Auto Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Titan Co. were the top gainers of the NSE Nifty 50 gauge.
While Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. weighed down the index.
All Adani Group companies, with the exception of Adani Port and Special Economic Zone, advanced led by Adani Green Energy, which rose 5%.
The broader market indices were trading higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.29% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.41% by midday session.
Fifteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, whereas five sectors declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,934 stocks rose, 1,376 declined, and 152 remained unchanged on the BSE.