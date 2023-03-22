Sensex, Nifty Hold Gains As PSU Banks Advance: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices held on to their gains by midday trade on Wednesday, led by advances in PSU banks.

Asian markets rose, and U.S. equity futures steadied ahead of the Federal Reserve’s much-anticipated interest-rate decision later on Wednesday. Stocks in China, Japan, and Australia climbed, along with contracts for the region-wide Euro Stoxx 50, as concerns over global financial stability eased.

At 12:40 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 109 points, or 0.19%, to 58,183.62, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 25 points, or 0.15%, to 17,132.65.