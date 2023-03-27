BQPrimeMarketsSensex, Nifty Hold Gains As Healthcare Stocks Advance, Realty Drags: Mid-Day Market Update
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty Hold Gains As Healthcare Stocks Advance, Realty Drags: Mid-Day Market Update

As of 12:09 p.m., the Sensex was up 275 points, or 0.48%, at 57,802.09, while the Nifty was down 90 points, or 0.53%, at 17,034.70
BQPrime
27 Mar 2023, 12:22 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>National Stock Exchange or NSE building at BKC. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
National Stock Exchange or NSE building at BKC. (Photo: Reuters)
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian equity benchmarks opened volatile in trade and settled to hold gains through midday on Monday.

Asian markets traded mixed, while U.S. and European stock futures climbed as investors weighed the risk of recession and its impact on interest rates.

Contracts for the Euro Stoxx 50 advanced about 1%, and those for the S&P 500 rose 0.6%. With the banking crisis casting a shadow over markets, traders are in for another bumpy week. Fed Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said over the weekend that bank turmoil had increased the risk of a U.S. recession.

Additionally, multiple Federal Reserve officials will speak this week, a key measure of U.S. inflation is due, and there are renewed geopolitical tensions with Russia over the stationing of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

As of 12:09 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 275 points or 0.48% at 57,802.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was lower by 90 points or 0.53% at 17,034.70.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Gain As Healthcare Stocks Rise; Realty Drags

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Gain As Healthcare Stocks Rise; Realty Drags
Read More

HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively contributing to the change.

Whereas, ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.

ALSO READ

Silicon Valley Bank's Loans And Deposits Sold To First Citizens Bank

Opinion
Silicon Valley Bank's Loans And Deposits Sold To First Citizens Bank
Read More

All the Adani Group company stocks declined in trade through midday on Monday. Adani Power Ltd., NDTV Ltd., and Adani Wilmar Ltd. corrected the most.

The broader market indices were mixed; S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.11%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was down 0.97%.

Nine out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 10 sectors advanced in trade.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. About 994 stocks rose, 2,454 declined, and 150 remained unchanged on the BSE.

ALSO READ

Borrowers Must Be Heard Before Account Is Declared Fraud: Supreme Court

Opinion
Borrowers Must Be Heard Before Account Is Declared Fraud: Supreme Court
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Rishabh Mishra
Doused in the drill, Rishabh is often found updating th...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT