Sensex, Nifty Hold Gains As Healthcare Stocks Advance, Realty Drags: Mid-Day Market Update
Indian equity benchmarks opened volatile in trade and settled to hold gains through midday on Monday.
Asian markets traded mixed, while U.S. and European stock futures climbed as investors weighed the risk of recession and its impact on interest rates.
Contracts for the Euro Stoxx 50 advanced about 1%, and those for the S&P 500 rose 0.6%. With the banking crisis casting a shadow over markets, traders are in for another bumpy week. Fed Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said over the weekend that bank turmoil had increased the risk of a U.S. recession.
Additionally, multiple Federal Reserve officials will speak this week, a key measure of U.S. inflation is due, and there are renewed geopolitical tensions with Russia over the stationing of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
As of 12:09 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 275 points or 0.48% at 57,802.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was lower by 90 points or 0.53% at 17,034.70.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively contributing to the change.
Whereas, ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
All the Adani Group company stocks declined in trade through midday on Monday. Adani Power Ltd., NDTV Ltd., and Adani Wilmar Ltd. corrected the most.
The broader market indices were mixed; S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.11%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was down 0.97%.
Nine out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 10 sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. About 994 stocks rose, 2,454 declined, and 150 remained unchanged on the BSE.