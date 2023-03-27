Sensex, Nifty Hold Gains As Healthcare Stocks Advance, Realty Drags: Mid-Day Market Update

Indian equity benchmarks opened volatile in trade and settled to hold gains through midday on Monday.

Asian markets traded mixed, while U.S. and European stock futures climbed as investors weighed the risk of recession and its impact on interest rates.

Contracts for the Euro Stoxx 50 advanced about 1%, and those for the S&P 500 rose 0.6%. With the banking crisis casting a shadow over markets, traders are in for another bumpy week. Fed Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said over the weekend that bank turmoil had increased the risk of a U.S. recession.

Additionally, multiple Federal Reserve officials will speak this week, a key measure of U.S. inflation is due, and there are renewed geopolitical tensions with Russia over the stationing of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

As of 12:09 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 275 points or 0.48% at 57,802.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was lower by 90 points or 0.53% at 17,034.70.