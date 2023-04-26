Sensex, Nifty Hold Gains After Volatile Trade In First Half: Midday Market Update

Indian equity benchmarks recovered early losses to edge higher in Wednesday afternoon trading. While realty and capital goods led the gains, pharma and metal stocks declined.

The benchmark indices rose to their highest levels since April 17, as Nifty surpassed the 17,800-mark and Sensex was above 60,200 level.

Asian markets headed for their lowest close in a month, hit by renewed concerns about a global banking crisis. Contracts for European shares declined.

A selloff in Chinese stocks showed signs of easing, as focus shifted toward potential fresh policy support from Beijing. The benchmark CSI 300 gained 0.2%, while the MSCI gauge of Chinese shares climbed 1.2%, after a six-day loss.

U.S. stock futures recovered from Tuesday’s loss, following better-than-expected earnings from Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc., after markets closed in New York. The S&P 500 had slid 1.6% and the Nasdaq 100 ended 1.9% lower, on Tuesday.

As of 12:43 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 151 points or 0.25% at 60,281.82, while the NSE Nifty 50 was higher by 33 points or 0.18% at 17,801.85.