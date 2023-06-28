Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Led By Gains In RIL, Adani Enterprises: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices have been scaling fresh life-time highs through midday on Wednesday led by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit fresh record high of 63,948.84 points after rising 0.84%, while the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 0.87% to hit 18,982.05.

Metal and energy sectors advanced, while media stocks were under pressure. Adani Enterprises led the positive change on the indices after GQG Partners and other investors bought shares worth $1 billion in Adani Group companies.

Globally markets were mixed as investors awaited clues from top central bankers for direction of their monetary policies. European equity contracts gained 0.4% after the Stoxx Europe 600 had closed little changed on Tuesday, halting a six-day losing streak. U.S. stock futures edged lower.

Japan and Australia rallied, while Chinese equities fluctuated amid a report that the Biden administration was considering new curbs on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China.

As of 12.47 pm, the Sensex gained 452.65 points or 0.71% to 63,868.68, while the Nifty rose 141.35 points or 0.75% higher to 18,958.75.