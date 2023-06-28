Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Led By Gains In RIL, Adani Enterprises: Midday Market Update
The S&P BSE Sensex hit fresh record of 63,948.84 points after rising 0.84%, while the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 0.87% to hit 18,982.05.
India's benchmark stock indices have been scaling fresh life-time highs through midday on Wednesday led by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd.
The S&P BSE Sensex hit fresh record high of 63,948.84 points after rising 0.84%, while the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 0.87% to hit 18,982.05.
Metal and energy sectors advanced, while media stocks were under pressure. Adani Enterprises led the positive change on the indices after GQG Partners and other investors bought shares worth $1 billion in Adani Group companies.
Globally markets were mixed as investors awaited clues from top central bankers for direction of their monetary policies. European equity contracts gained 0.4% after the Stoxx Europe 600 had closed little changed on Tuesday, halting a six-day losing streak. U.S. stock futures edged lower.
Japan and Australia rallied, while Chinese equities fluctuated amid a report that the Biden administration was considering new curbs on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China.
As of 12.47 pm, the Sensex gained 452.65 points or 0.71% to 63,868.68, while the Nifty rose 141.35 points or 0.75% higher to 18,958.75.
Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and JSW Steel Ltd. were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., HCL Technologies Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices were trading higher. The S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.37%, while S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.31% higher.
All the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE Ltd. advanced, with the S&P BSE Services and the S&P BSE Metal gaining the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,884 stocks rose, 1,453 declined, and 149 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.